Dustin Allison Commits To PRCC

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Pass Christian quarterback Dustin Allison announced on Twitter that he is committed to play football at Pearl River Community College. Last season for the Pirates, Allison completed almost 59% of his passes for over 3,100 yards, tossed 35 touchdowns and boasted a quarterback rating of 124.5. His 3,123 yard passing total was the highest among coast quarterbacks, and he was a huge reason why the Pirates enjoyed their first postseason win in school history.
He will join former East Central head coach Seth Smith for his first season in Poplarville.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.