Dustin Allison Commits To PRCC

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Pass Christian quarterback Dustin Allison announced on Twitter that he is committed to play football at Pearl River Community College. Last season for the Pirates, Allison completed almost 59% of his passes for over 3,100 yards, tossed 35 touchdowns and boasted a quarterback rating of 124.5. His 3,123 yard passing total was the highest among coast quarterbacks, and he was a huge reason why the Pirates enjoyed their first postseason win in school history.