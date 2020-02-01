Dragons Dance in the streets as the Vietnamese community celebrates Tet

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Dragons will be dancing in the streets all weekend long. Hundreds gathered at the Vietnamese Martyrs Church to celebrate Vietnamese culture and tradition during Tet, also known as the Lunar New Year.
“If the new year don’t have dragon dance and no firecrackers, it’s not New Year,” said Jeannette Cressman.
It should come as no surprise that no matter the age, everyone enjoyed the Dragon Dance. When asked what their favorite part of the festival was, two students didn’t hesitate.
“The dragon dance, the dragon dance actually,” said Trieu Tran.
“Yeah me too, the dragon dance. There is a lot of people that come out and watch,” said Charlie Pham.
Many in the community believe the dance brings luck and fortune, and some want to make sure the year ahead is filled with both, making an offering to the beasts as they danced.
“We wish every one of you a happy new year and a year of progress. We want you to be happy and make a lot of money,” said event coordinator Thomas Vu.
The fun doesn’t end with the Dragon Dance as there were plenty of games and food to go around.
“First thing they come because of food. They love to enjoy the Vietnamese food, the very tradition for Vietnam," said the Rev. Thang Pham. "We want to keep doing this to keep the tradition and spread it to the young people. They going to learn and know that even though they live in the United States, they can still learn their culture.”
It’s a culture that the community is eager to share with the rest of the Gulf Coast as organizers expect large crowds Saturday and Sunday.
“Today the first day, and we expect tomorrow to get a thousand people and Sunday also to gather all the Asian people around here to celebrate our tradition,” Thang Pham said.
The festival is set to continue Saturday and Sunday. All are welcome from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both days.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.