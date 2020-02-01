Coroner called to scene of officer involved shooting in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport police are on the scene of a shooting that involved a police officer early Saturday morning. It happened in the 200 block of 25th Street.
Investigators aren’t releasing many details at this time, but WLOX News has learned that several officers were involved, at least one Gulfport officer fired a weapon, and no officers were injured. And while a death hasn’t been confirmed, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has been called to the scene.
Gulfport police say they’re working with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, the Biloxi Police Department’s Crime Scene Team, and the District Attorney’s Office to secure the scene and ensure a thorough investigation into the events that led to the shooting.
We’ll continue to update this story as new information becomes available. Also, watch for more coming up on Good Morning Mississippi Weekend.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.