Cleanup Krewe seeking volunteers as it begins work on Mardi Gras float

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All the fun of Mardi Gras can leave behind a big mess after the parades.
It’s why this year, one krewe has developed a unique way to clean up the mess while still letting the good times roll.
The Cleanup Krewe was hard at work Saturday morning using old milk jugs, plastic McDonald’s cups and other waste to create their float for this year’s Gulf Coast Carnival Association parade.
The krewe is a partnership of the Mississippi Coastal Cleanup and Plastic Free Gulf Coast.
“We came together to create a float in the Mardi Gras parade where we’re going to picking up the trash as the parade is moving along,” said Mandy Sartain, coordinator for the Mississippi Coastal Cleanup.
This is the first year the two have teamed up to help with the cleanup of beads and other left-behind throws from the big carnival celebration.
They said their float will not only serve a purpose but will also, hopefully, catch a few eyes with its one-of-a-kind design.
“So the float is actually going to be our trash collection container so anything we pick up, we’re going to bag and throw in the float, but the outside of the float is going to be a marine creature scene made of just trash," Sartain said.
The krewe said they’re just doing their part to keep the environment clean.
“If the winds pick up before our clean up crews get out there and do the best they can, but there’s just so much to deal with. So anything that we can kind of do to reduce that waste making it into our waterways or onto some of our protected areas where we don’t want trash. Let’s try to make it better," said volunteer Jennifer Frey.
They hope their message sticks with revelers.
“I hope that they just think that they can party on, just pick it up, just be mindful. We’re here to keep Mardi Gras crazy fun and crazy clean," Sartain said.
Those interested in helping to build or design the float can contact Mandy Sartain at amanda.sartain@msstate.edu or 228-546-1020.
Volunteers are also needed to walk the parade on Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. They must attend a meeting in February to participate. Those details will be announced later date.
