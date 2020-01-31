Wet start to Friday

You’ll likely need your rain jacket, but maybe not all day. Showers will likely continue through the morning hours and then we should see drier conditions heading into the second half of the day. Even though today’s rain chance is high, the rain amount is pretty low: light rainfall amounts up to about a half-inch for most of the WLOX viewing area are expected with only isolated higher totals. A dry weekend is still expected. Saturday will be cooler and cloudier. Sunday will be milder and sunnier. We stay dry on Monday. But, a rain system moves arrives by the middle of next week bringing chances for showers on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.