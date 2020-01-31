Silver alert issued for Long Beach woman

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Nancy D. Sammons of Long Beach.
She is described as a white woman, five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120 pounds with blonde, short straight hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen Thursday, Jan. 30, around noon in the 200 block of Woodcrest Drive in Harrison County headed to the Long Beach Post Office wearing a multi-colored sweater, blue jacket and blue jeans.
Sammons is believed to be in a white 2011 Nissan Versa with a Mississippi tag number HAJ9938.
Family members say Sammons suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact Long Beach Police Department at 228-863-7292.
