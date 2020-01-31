Seabee base to conduct annual force protection exercise

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Naval Construction Battalion Center will participate in an annual Navy-wide force protection exercise Feb. 3-14.
This exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners.
Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within the local community and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around the base or delays in base access.
Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise.
The Seabee base is coordinating with local law enforcement and first responders so they are aware of the activities taking place on base during the exercise period.
