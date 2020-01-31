Rebecca Walk named PrepVolleyball First-Team All-American

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, PrepVolleyball.com revealed it’s 2019 high school All-Americans and Our Lady Academy senior middle blocker Rebecca Walk was one of 150 players chosen from only 39 states.
The five-year letterman and South Alabama commit is one of the most accomplished prep athletes in the country. Playing as a starter since the eighth grade, Walk is responsible for five of OLA’s 14 state titles. The senior led the nation in kills and hitting percentage, while leading the state in blocks in 2019. She was also named Prep Volleyball National Player of the Week last November.
Walk becomes the first Crescent since Emma Funk to garner All-American honors and considering that over 450,000 girls played high school volleyball in the United States last year, this is quite an accomplishment.
