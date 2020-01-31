Police searching for missing Petal teen

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Petal School District Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Petal teen last seen after school Wednesday.
Shantay Deanna Maria Robertson, 15, is a student at Petal Middle School and was last seen near the Auto Zone store on North Main Street in Petal.
She was last seen wearing flowered leggings with a black hoodie.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Petal police at 601-544-5331, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or Petal School District police at 601-554-7260.
