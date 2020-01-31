Pearl River Co. man arrested for wife’s murder granted bond

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Charles Bowman, arrested two years ago on a charge of with first-degree murder, was granted bond Thursday afternoon, according to Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison.
Bowman was accused of killing his wife, Kathleen Bowman, in the summer of 2018, after her skeletal remains were discovered by authorities on their shared property.
The remains were discovered after the sheriff’s department received a call from concerned family members, saying they had no seen Kathleen for months at the time. Deputies went to the Bowman home for a welfare check on Kathleen, but only located Charles during the initial visit. When deputies returned with a search warrant, they found what appeared to be human remains, leading to a search for the Bowmans.
Charles’ arrest warrant was upgraded to murder after the remains were identified as Kathleen.
Following his wife’s death, Bowman fled across the county and was later captured in Utah. According to U.S. Marshals, the alleged killer was spotted on the campground at a state park called Bear Lake.
The Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team was then able to capture Bowman and take him into custody. He was transferred to Pearl River County after being held in Davis County, Utah.
During his first appearance on trial, the judge denied him a bond. Now, a bond has been granted to Charles Bowman, and he could bond out, causing him to receive an ankle bracelet from the Mississippi Department of Corrections while he awaits trial.
