NMSU looks to extend streak vs Grand Canyon

WAC IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 75.1 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 64.3 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.ACCURATE ALESSANDRO: Lever has connected on 40 percent of the 60 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 14 over his last five games. He's also converted 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.