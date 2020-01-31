Mississippi tops half a million in first day sales for Powerball, Mega Millions tickets

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Lottery retailers had a busy Thursday, selling a combined $516,986 in Powerball and Mega Millions tickets. January 30, 2020 was the first day tickets for the multi-state draw games were available in the Magnolia State. And it’s clear customers were excited to be part of history.
“This is slightly over double of what we expected for jackpots at the current levels,” Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Tom Shaheen said of Thursday’s sales. “Mississippians sent a resounding message that they were glad both games are here.”
There are currently 1,500 approved lottery retailers across Mississippi.
Drawings for Mega Millions® occur on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:00 p.m. CST. The current jackpot amount is $155 million. Drawings for Powerball® occur on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. The current Jackpot is $40 million. To watch the drawings live, visit our website at www.mslotteryhome.com.
