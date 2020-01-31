Miss. Dept. of health hosts briefing on coronavirus outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Health is hosting a press conference Friday to discuss the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier this week, the United States advised no travel into China as the outbreak has infected nearly 10,000 people in just two months.
China has placed more than 50 million people in a virtual quarantine. The Chinese death toll is over 200. No deaths have been reported outside China.
Health officials confirmed there are currently no cases in Mississippi, but they are being vigilant.
They say to take all of the normal precautions with your health and fending off germs.
The virus shares a lot of similarities with the flu and is spread like a normal respiratory virus.
