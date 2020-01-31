McKinnley Jackson to announce college decision on National Signing Day

His Top-5 include Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M, but has collected two more offers from Oregon and Georgia in the last two months to make it 23 official DI offers. According to 247Sports.com, Nick Saban from Alabama visited Jackson Thursday, while LSU and recent national champion head coach Ed Orgeron paid a visit to Jackson’s grandmother Tuesday at her nursing home in Lucedale. Teams are going all in right now to sway Jackson as the clock winds down.