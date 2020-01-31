McKinnley Jackson to announce college decision on National Signing Day

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - George County’s McKinnley Jackson is no different from any other teenager when it comes to making a big life decision in their senior year of high school, but the choice he makes on National Signing Day will have a major impact on his football career going forward.
Mississippi's number one prospect announced via Twitter that he will make his decision at 9:30 a.m. at George County High School in less than six days.
His Top-5 include Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M, but has collected two more offers from Oregon and Georgia in the last two months to make it 23 official DI offers. According to 247Sports.com, Nick Saban from Alabama visited Jackson Thursday, while LSU and recent national champion head coach Ed Orgeron paid a visit to Jackson’s grandmother Tuesday at her nursing home in Lucedale. Teams are going all in right now to sway Jackson as the clock winds down.
Jackson’s last official visit is this Saturday at Texas A&M before Wednesday’s big reveal.
