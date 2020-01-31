Howard Avenue businesses hope the good times keep rolling

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -More cars, more business, and the potential for more activity are taking place in downtown Biloxi along Howard Avenue from Reynoir to Main streets. It’s all part of a $54 million investment along that corridor.
Two and a half months of steady business since the opening of the Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum on Howard has Tammy Smith feeling like royalty these days.
“It’s really a blessing for us. We’ve had so many people just finding us,” said Smith, the museum executive director. “Everybody’s dazzled when they come in. They’re just overblown when they see all the beauty, the colors, the excitement.”
The museum is just one of the new crown jewel businesses along this stretch of downtown Biloxi.
“Howard Avenue is one of the most photogenic, pretty parts of Biloxi now with the brick streets, and we’ve got the ax bar a couple of doors down from us,” Smith added.
Speaking of the Skål Axe Bar, they said after being open just one week, the Howard Avenue location is a bullseye for their business.
"We had a great crowd of people every single day and, most importantly, people left here with the biggest smiles on their faces and had a great time,’ said Daniel McNatt, Skål Axe Throwing owner. “We know that we are right where we were meant to be and where we were supposed to be.”
The District on Howard Avenue currently owns six buildings in and along the corridor. The plan is for more businesses, entertainment, residential and office space to be developed in the area.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.