Famous Clydesdale horses parade across the Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are trotting around the Gulf Coast this weekend.
They spent Thursday evening parading through downtown Gulfport, tossing beads and delivering special cases of Budweiser beer to bars and restaurants in the area.
Kids and adults lined the streets cheering on the Clydesdales and looking on in amazement at the 2,000+ pound Budweiser mascots.
Nyree McFarland will always remember getting an up-close look.
“My favorite part about this is getting so close to the horses,” said McFarland. “It is so cool.”
The iconic Clydesdales are embraced the Mardi Gras spirit by tossing beads and stopping to give people a chance to snap a memorable photo.
Faye Centeno recalls being a little girl in Chicago and going to see the Clydesdales with her mother and sister.
“That’s about 60 years ago and I’ve only seen them on TV since then," so when I heard they were about a couple blocks away from where I live now I said I have to come and see them,” said Centeno. “I am just like a little kid in a candy store. I am so excited to see them again after so many years and I am in awe. I am loving this.”
Visiting the famous Budweiser Clydesdales is a moment that Conasja Hilliard and Indya Robinson will never forget.
“She talked about it so much, so I mean, I had to come down here and see it,” said Hilliard.
“We’re going to be here as a family and friends gathering to make memories together,” said Robinson.
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make several more appearances over the weekend.
Here are the locations where you can check out the Budweiser Clydesdales this weekend:
- Parade in Bay St. Louis, 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31. The horses will hitch at 5 p.m. in front of the Depot on Blaize Avenue with the parade following at 6 p.m.
- Public viewing, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 1, Harrison County Fairgrounds
- Parade in Ocean Springs, 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, downtown. The crew will hitch at 2 p.m. on Jackson Avenue west of Ocean Avenue at 2 p.m. and the parade will begin at 3 p.m.
We caught up with the Clydesdales this week while they had some downtime to see what a day in the life of the famous horses looks like.
