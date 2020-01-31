Biloxi Fire Department seeing improved response times after opening two new stations

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi's newest fire stations are proving to be beneficial to the department and the communities they serve.
Before the additions of Fire Station 10 on Old Highway 67 and Station 7 on Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney said there was much to be improved when it came to response times.
“There’s been a number of calls where’s it’s taken us seven to eight minutes to get the first unit on the scene, and that’s just simply not acceptable for a city of that size,” he said.
Now those response times have been cut to the department’s usual response time of three to five minutes. Boney said Station 10 was especially needed because of the growth in the area north of the river.
“It was very important that we get a facility up in that area to be able to really reduce that response time to meet the same response times as we have down here in the peninsula and in the North Bay area,” he said.
As for Station 7, it’s a huge upgrade from the old one, which was a trailer.
“So now they have a dedicated station that’s built and designed for what we use it, what we need it for, and that cuts down a little bit of the response time,” he said.
The improved facilities also mean that the battalion chief, hazmat team, swift water rescue team, and equipment could be moved to the station, which is a more central location.
Station 7 also has training facilities, a first for the department.
It could all help the department improve its current fire rating of three, which could translate into lower insurance premiums for the community, and overall, better fire protection for the community.
“Now we have the ability to provide the level of protection to the city no matter where you live. The same. It’s all the same now, and that’s what we’ve been working towards,” Boney said.
Boney said the department is also looking forward to the addition of two new fire trucks in September. The trucks are designed to shield firefighters from carcinogens and reduce the risk of cancer.
