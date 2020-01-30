State of Biloxi event celebrates a vision that is becoming reality

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It began 30 years ago as a small breakfast club with a handful of people.
Now, the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce State of the City event is growing about as fast as the city, and the word is getting out.
“There are a lot of concerned residents out there and business people who want to know what's happening in Biloxi,” said Tina Ross-Seamans, executive director of the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber. “We do so many things throughout the year with the city, but this is just the highlight.”
Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich is hoping the seeds that were planted last decade will take root in this one.
“I’m truly excited about 2020,” he said. “It just sounds better than 2019.”
2020 has always been a year of vision, where city leaders of the past have pointed to as a time when big things would happen.
“Things are exciting. It was part of a vision, but here we are, 2020, and we hope it’s perfect vision before it’s over with," Gilich said.
The vision includes the progress of the $355 million infrastructure project.
The nearly 30-minute video presentation included a humorous jab at the pains.
“About 55 miles of streets and sidewalks were milled up,” Gilich narrated. “It was like stone-age torn up.”
As well as the gains.
“We took over project management in 2016,” he said. “We worked hand-in-hand with MEMA and FEMA to complete the north contract and to move forward with the contract south of the railroad tracks.”
That project hasn’t blurred the city’s vision of other projects, such as the construction of the Keesler Air Force Base main gate and subsequent development of Division Street; the renovation of the Saenger Theater and the $54 million investment in Howard Avenue; new amenities at Margaritaville and along the beachfront; and a big dream of replacing the Popp’s Ferry bridge and extending the road to Highway 90.
“We are definitely headed in the right direction,” Ross-Seamans said. “Business is really about to take off. I’m just waiting for it to really, really hit big. But you hear so many great stories about people that say, ‘I want to open a business.’ ”
