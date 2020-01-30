Southern Miss Baseball projected to win C-USA in 2020

Southern Miss, the 2019 C-USA Tournament champions, earned six of the 12 first place votes, and were followed by 2019 regular season champion Florida Atlantic, which garnered four first-place votes, in the poll for second. Louisiana Tech came in third, while Old Dominion earned fourth. Rice and FIU, which each garnered one first-place vote, were picked fifth and sixth, respectively. The preseason poll then was rounded out by WKU, UAB, UTSA, Marshall, Charlotte and Middle Tennessee. Rice junior infielder Trei Cruz has been chosen as the league’s preseason Player of the Year, while FIU junior left-hander Logan Allen was named the preseason Pitcher of the Year.