Pass Christian hosts historic moment as Powerball, Mega Millions ticket sales go live

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Lottery officials kicked off the sale of Mega Millions and Powerball tickets Thursday morning on the coast.
Now ticket buyers are hoping to win the massive jackpot, and among the customers was Senator Philip Moran, who made his ceremonial first purchase.
“And today it begins. You can buy the Powerball and the Mega Millions all over the great state of Mississippi. We’re looking forward to many years of folks being able to buy their Powerball tickets here, Mega Millions, without having to go across state lines like we’ve all done for so many times," Moran said.
He also authored the bill to bring the lottery to the state.
“It took four years to get it passed at the capital, another two years to get it to this point where we are this morning. But we’re looking forward – Mississippi is moving forward – and it’s a great day for our state," he said.
Moran wasn’t the only one feeling lucky.
Kelly Phillips was the very first at Keith’s Superstore to purchase a Mega Millions and Powerball ticket as soon as the system went live, and he already has special plans if he were to win the money.
“I’d give it away. I would save enough money to live for a few years, and then I’d give it away," Phillips said.
Cassie Fortenberry and her daughter Mallory are also making plans on how to spend the big bucks.
“We’d take care of all our family, all of our friends, give to the church and live happily ever after. Huh?” said Fortenberry.
Everyone was eager for the chance to win big while Pass Christian was also celebrating the opportunity to host such a historic moment.
“It’s unbelievable that they picked this little town right here," said Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott.
It’s clear that “lotto fever” has hit the Magnolia State, and it has lottery officials excited.
“We get to keep that money here in Mississippi. It’s going to stay in Mississippi for roads, bridges, infrastructure, and eventually education, and we get to keep it here," said Kimberly LaRosa, Lottery Board Commission Member and resident of Pass Christian.
It's the start of a new chapter for the state.
“I’m in the beginning of something exciting in Mississippi, and I hope I win," said Michele Ponte.
