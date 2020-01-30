Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center nearing completion

“We’re just very excited about coming close to finishing this project. We’re starting to put on the side plates that were in the original performing arts center in Pascagoula. We’re also checking out our music system. I love it, that it’s a movie theater on top of everything else. I love the seats because they’re very comfortable and wide, and I love that we’ve got backstage dressing. I love the opening of the building when you walk into the foyer area. It’s just a beautiful venue to have receptions and things when you have community events," said Pascagoula-Gautier School District Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich.