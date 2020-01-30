Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center nearing completion

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Work that began almost two years ago on a new performing arts center is nearly complete. The new facility, built with the school and community in mind, cost $15 million and boasts a number of accouterments.
“We’re just very excited about coming close to finishing this project. We’re starting to put on the side plates that were in the original performing arts center in Pascagoula. We’re also checking out our music system. I love it, that it’s a movie theater on top of everything else. I love the seats because they’re very comfortable and wide, and I love that we’ve got backstage dressing. I love the opening of the building when you walk into the foyer area. It’s just a beautiful venue to have receptions and things when you have community events," said Pascagoula-Gautier School District Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich.
Having been in the district for more than 20 years, Rodolfich not only knows what the district needs most but how the money spent will best serve the kids that walk through the doors of the schools he is charged with keeping.
“We will host musicals, dramas, dance performances. There will be leadership seminars, just a wide range of things,” Rodolfich said.
Additionally, the community was not forgotten in this venture.
“This space was built for community involvement, of course, with a premium as it costs quite a bit to keep the space running,” Rodolfich said.
Rodolfich at an early age acquired an appreciation for the arts.
“As I was growing up, my dad and mother and I spent thousands of miles in the car buying old records at flea markets. My dad, at one time, built a collection of about 10,000 45′s, and then he had about 3,600 movie soundtracks. We would listen to the music in our den just about every day from the time I was a little kid to the time I was in college,” Rodolfich told WLOX.
A new creative space on campus will give the students a better chance at success in life.
“I just think it’s a creator of opportunity, and it’s a great place to build culture within your community. The arts are very important for all of us and if we don’t preserve the arts, we will not have a successful culture in our community,” Rodolfich said.
All of that to say that the performing arts center at Pascagoula High School is one in which even the most discerning theatre aficionados would be proud to perform.
