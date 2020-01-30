2nd escaped Covington Co. inmate captured; 1 still on the run

Alexander Knight (Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff | January 30, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 5:32 PM

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After more than two weeks on the run, a second escaped inmate is back behind bars in Covington County.

Sheriff Darrell Perkins said 32-year-old Alexander Knight was captured at his father’s home in Seminary on Thursday afternoon.

Knight escaped from the Covington County Jail with two other inmates on Jan. 15. Perkins said the trio used bed sheets to climb through a skylight at the jail.

Dylan Parr, 21, was caught in the Hot Coffee area two days after the escape.

Dylan Parr was captured around 9:30 a.m. Friday. (Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)

Christopher Love, 30, is still on the run. Perkins said the hunt for Love is being handled by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Christopher Love (Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)

