Moss Point’s Robyn Lee pays homage to Kobe Bryant

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point senior guard, Robyn Lee, usually dawns number five, but on ‘Senior Night’ Tuesday against Vancleave she added 19 more digits to her jersey, wearing number 24 for basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, who passed tragically Sunday in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
On her first three pointer of the game, the crowd yelled “KOBE” as Lee released the ball before going in. Just before halftime, something amazing happened. Vancleave banked in a three themselves before the first half came to a close. The half time score? Moss Point led 24 to 8, both of which were Kobe’s jersey numbers.
“It felt special, it felt like he was watching me,” Lee told WLOX. “I just felt like I had to play good, play hard for him.”
Originally, Lee hesitated with the notion of wearing the Los Angeles Laker Great’s number, an idea brought to her by Moss Point girls basketball coach, Ethan Porter. After some thought, Lee was on board with the jersey swap.
“I said just think about it, you don’t have to tell me now but if that’s something you want to do I’d think that would be really cool,” Porter said. “She came up to me the next day at school and said coach I think I want to wear 24 if that’s alright. I was like absolutely, one of my favorite players. I had saw on Facebook, people commenting about it,” Porter told WLOX of the score at halftime. “That’s a tough coincidence, that’s a tough coincidence. I don’t believe it is a coincidence and it’s cool when things like that happen.”
Lee scored 21 points to lead the Lady Tigers to a 43-24 victory over Vancleave. Moss Point (18-7) end the regular season with two away games against Petal and Pascagoula.
