MBI investigating after officer involved shooting in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amite and President Street in downtown Jackson remain closed due to an officer involved shooting Wednesday evening.
According to Rodrick Holmes with the Jackson Police Department, the incident is now being investigated by MBI.
It has been confirmed that the shooting does not involve any JPD officers.
Madison and Jackson police, along with other agencies, responded to the incident.
President Street between Capital Street and Amite Street are closed. Also closed are Amite Street between President Street and State Street.
This is a developing story.
