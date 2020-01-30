Lottery winning hopefuls flock to Wayne Lee’s in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets have been selling fast at more than a hundred retailers along the coast, marking Thursday as a historic day in the state of Mississippi.
We caught up with several people buying tickets at Wayne Lee’s in Pascagoula.
“Quick picks. That’s the easiest thing to do,” said Jimmy Wheat.
Quick picks, that’s where the computer picks for you. Jimmy was feeling lucky on Thursday because not only was it day one of Powerball and Mega Millions lottery sales, it was also his birthday.
“Today’s my birthday. First day for lotto sales, I thought it was a good luck sign so I thought I’d try it," he said.
Jimmy and dozens more stopped in at Wayne Lee’s to try their luck at winning big.
“I’m going to try my luck at the Powerball and the Mega Millions. I’ve never done a lottery so I’m going to try my luck. Hopefully, I’ll get it," said Cora.
She said it was her first time playing the lottery.
“I’m originally from Texas. They had a lottery over there but I didn’t play it over there. I moved here 17, no 19 years ago and this is where my home is now," she said.
Others said they were happy they can stay right here at home to play.
"I"m glad I don’t have to drive 100 miles to do it," Isaac Thomas said, adding that if he wins, he wants to build a home church.
There are 162 retailers registered to sell lottery tickets in south Mississippi.
