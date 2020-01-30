Hancock Co. opens second location for business owners to apply for disaster loans

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Businesses impacted by the blue-green algae bloom now have a new Business Recovery Center in Hancock County to visit about receiving a disaster loan.
The new center is located at the Hancock County Resource Center in Waveland.
Julie Garrett, the Public Affairs Specialist for the U.S Small Business Administration, says they will have representatives at the center through February 12 to assist small business owners in applying for a disaster loan.
“This is your chance to come in and get one-on-one help," said Garrett. "They can talk to you about your particular application, your situation. You can get your questions answered. It’s really great to have that one-on-one assistance.”
Garrett encourages all small businesses to check if they are eligible.
“Let’s say you have a landscaping business, for instance, and your clients are along the water and suddenly they don’t have money to keep their contract going with you. That’s kind of a secondary impact from the algae bloom,” Garrett explained. “That person with the landscaping business can also come in and apply.”
The overall goal of the SBA is to keep businesses operating and Garrett does not want any small business owners that were affected by last summer’s algae bloom to stress over finances.
“That could be wholesalers, bait and tackle shops, fishing guides, people who own rental properties, restaurants, hotels, fisherman, crabbers, and shrimpers,” said Garrett. “Anybody who saw a plunge in their income and they’re just trying to make that up and they need a little extra help.”
There are three other Business Recovery Centers on the Coast, but those all close on February 5. They are located at:
- Harrison County: 842 Commerce Street in Gulfport
- Jackson County: 2915 Canty Street in Pascagoula
- Hancock County: 18355 Highway 603 in the Kiln
Interest rates are 2.5 percent for nonprofit organizations and 4 percent or lower for businesses, and they can have up to a 30-year term.
Business owners can apply for a disaster loan online until October 16, 2020, using the electronic loan application via SBA’s secure website.
