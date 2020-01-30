Morning fog will be possible. Today’s skies remain partly cloudy but it will be dry. After a chilly morning in the 40s, expect afternoon temperatures around 60 with perhaps a few lower 60s. Then, another round of rain showers arrives late tonight, mainly after midnight. These showers will likely continue through Friday morning and then we should see drier conditions heading into the second half of Friday. A dry weekend is expected with pleasant and mild conditions.
Dry Thursday. Showers Friday.
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast