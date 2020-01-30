Considering potential impacts of the USMCA trade deal for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement was signed by President Trump Wednesday.
Trade deal opens Canadian dairy markets to American producers. Agriculture and automotive manufacturing experts in Mississippi are praising the deal.
Let’s start with Mississippi’s farmers. In an industry that already has a lot of variables, they say the deal is important.
“The biggest impact will be certainty,” explained Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation President Mike McCormick.
But what if you’re not a farmer? Why should you care?
“When things are good in the farm economy, usually rural Mississippi benefits from that because they are spending at the parts stores, at the supply houses," McCormick noted. “They put a lot of money in the economies in rural Mississippi. So, you want your farmers to have money to spend to drive the economy here in the state. It’s our number one industry.”
We also caught up with Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson to learn what products may benefit most from the deal.
“It’s going to do a great thing for a poultry and forestry products and rice and dairy,” said Gipson. "It’s also significant because it’s the first trade deal to actually get done.”
Gipson says that it’s good news for the other pending and potential trade deals.
“We’re going to sell more of our great agriculture products around the world,” added Gipson.
For the auto industry, they’re awaiting the exact impacts. Toyota sent a statement saying the new agreement will provide a much-needed certainty to the U.S. auto industry. Nissan notes it doesn’t yet know the impacts it will have on production.
This isn’t a done deal just yet. Mexico has ratified the agreement, but Canada must still sign off before it takes full effect.
