UPDATE: One lane now open after four-vehicle crash on I-10

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have opened one westbound lane to traffic after a four-vehicle crash in Harrison County.
The accident happened around 4:40 a.m. at the Kiln-DeLisle exit. MDOT estimates that it should be completely clear by 7 a.m.
Crews are working to cleanup the debris on I-10. Both westbound lanes in that area were closed for just over an hour as authorities responded to the crash.
The only details we know at this time is four vehicles are involved, including a box truck. Injuries are reported.
Plan for delays if you’re driving in that area or take another route.
