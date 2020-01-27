Showers likely on Wednesday, especially before noon

It’s a wet start to Wednesday. You’re almost guaranteed to need your rain gear as you head out the door. Widespread rain showers with isolated thunderstorms will impact the WLOX viewing area this morning. Then, rain activity will gradually taper off this afternoon and evening. Light rain totals up to a half-inch expected with only isolated higher amounts possible. Thursday still looks dry. Then, another round of rain showers arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday. A dry weekend is expected with seasonable temperatures.