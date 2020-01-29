One person shot in Woolmarket after verbal dispute, say police

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is in the hospital recovering after a shooting Tuesday night at a Woolmarket apartment complex.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at The Gates of Biloxi, which is located on Woolmarket Road.
Police say one person – a man in his 20s – was shot after a verbal dispute with another person. His injuries are not life threatening, say Biloxi Police.
No one has been arrested at this time. The case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online, by calling 877-787-5898, or by downloading their P3 Tips app.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.