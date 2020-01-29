Mississippi Association of Coaches announce 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees

The MAC Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be inducted at the 48 th Annual Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame & Awards Banquet sponsored by BankPlus will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 5:30 PM at the Hilton Hotel in Jackson off County Line Road and I-55 North. In addition to the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, the MAC will also present their annual coaching and service awards. Tickets for the event will go on sale in April, 2020. For more information including ticket sales for the banquet, contact the MAC offices at (601) 924-3020 or www.mscoaches.com.