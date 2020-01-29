The Lord is My Help remembers founder Kay Woods

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Kay Woods, founder of The Lord Is My Help Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry in Ocean Springs, died Monday.
In 1983, she started the organization as a volunteer school project, serving 40 meals in the first week. Today, her legacy lives on as volunteers feed more than 5,000 people every month.
Feeding the hungry and always looking for ways to help other people is what Barbara Ruddiman, the General Manager of The Lord Is My Help, remembers most about Kay Woods.
“She’s always been a very warm and helpful person,” said Ruddiman. “I can remember as a child she was one of your favorite houses to go to, to hang out and do things at.”
Since 1983, the Lord is My Help has provided meals to people who are sick, elderly, or homebound.
“We do meals on wheels. We run a soup kitchen, and we have a food pantry,” said Ruddiman. “The fact that it is still going from a school project this long, it says quite a lot for Kay.”
Whether it is helping sort through drinks or wiping off tables, continuing to honor Wood’s legacy is now the mission.
“Today it’s business as normal. I know that’s what she would have wanted. She wouldn’t want a big to-do with her passing,” said Ruddiman. “She would want us to continue onward and that’s what we’re trying to do the best we can.”
