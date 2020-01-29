Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

PASCAGOULA MAYOR
3 running in special election for new mayor of Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Three candidates are competing to replace a Mississippi mayor who moved into another elected position. The Pascagoula special election is Feb. 11. If a runoff is needed, it will be March 3. Republican Mayor Dane Maxwell was elected in November to the three-person Mississippi Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities. He stepped down from the city job when he and the other commissioners began their term this month. The winner of the Pascagoula mayor's race will serve the rest of the term that ends June 30, 2021. Candidates in Mississippi special elections run without party labels.
CAR SHOOTING-VIDEO
Video of man firing gun while driving leads to arrest
QUITMAN, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi have arrested a man accused of firing shots from a pistol while behind the wheel of a moving vehicle. WAPT-TV reports 18-year-old Joseph Gage Smith was arrested Monday by the Clarke County Sheriff's Office. Deputies believe the video that was shared more than 1,000 times on social media was recorded within the last several weeks. Smith is charged with misdemeanor shooting across a highway. He was booked on a $400 bond. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.
COMPANY EXPANSION
Polyurethane foam manufacturer expands in Mississippi
BALDWYN, Miss. (AP) — A manufacturer of polyurethane foam is expanding its production in Mississippi and will create 90 new jobs in the process. Gov. Tate Reeves attended Tuesday's announcement in Baldwyn with officials from Innocor, WTVA-TV reported. The expansion will include doubling Innocor’s manufacturing capacity on one of its manufacturing lines. The company will also relocate another manufacturing line into what was previously used as a distribution center. Innocor said it hopes to complete the expansion by mid-February.
SEXUAL BATTERY-PEDIATRIC DOCTOR
Doctor accused of teen sexual battery surrenders license
MADISON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi pediatric doctor charged with sexual battery of a minor has surrendered his medical license. Pediatric gastroenterology specialist Dr. Neelesh Ajit Tipnis voluntarily surrendered his license to the Medical Board Thursday. The Clarion-Ledger reports the surrender was effective immediately. The 49-year-old was arrested Jan. 17. Madison police say a 14-year-old girl's parents told authorities their child was speaking with an adult inappropriately. Authorities say Tipnis made “inappropriate contact” with the girl between late December and early January. Tipnis received his practice license in August 2013. He was fired from the Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine after his arrest. It's unclear whether Tipnis has an attorney
SCHOOLS CLOSED-FLU
Lamar County Schools in Alabama close to prevent flu
VERNON, Ala. (AP) — All Lamar County Schools in Alabama will be closed for the rest of the week to prevent the further spread of the flu. The school district made the announcement Tuesday shortly after noon, WTVA-TV reported. Students will return on Monday, Feb. 3. School Superintendent Vance Herron said 400 students at South Lamar School did not attend school Tuesday. The school has approximately 700 students. Twenty-two percent of students countywide missed class Tuesday.
NISSAN-EMPLOYEE REDUCTION
Nissan to offer severance packages to older US workers
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Slumping Nissan Motor Co. is offering voluntary separation packages to many of its U.S. workers as it tries to resize itself to match lower sales. The Japanese automaker wouldn't say how many employees it is targeting to leave. It also wouldn't say how much money it expects to save, or give details of the severance offers. The offers will go to factory and white-collar workers over the age of 52. The Japanese automaker's U.S. sales were down almost 10% last year, with the Nissan brand down 8.7% and its Infiniti luxury brand off 21.1%. Many analysts expect total U.S. auto sales to drop this year.