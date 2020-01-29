Jobs, tax revenue and cost of living on tap at Jackson County State of the County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A glimpse into some big projects happening in Jackson County is now available thanks to the annual State of the County address.
Jackson County leaders got straight to business Wednesday, hitting on big topics that impact residents and businesses like jobs, tax revenue and cost of living.
“We were able to bring in 2,000 jobs as I mentioned earlier which is just phenomenal. Now we hope to continue that," said District 1 Supervisor Barry Cumbest.
Employment is a question we get a lot too. When will more jobs be available? Cumbest said it’s happening.
“With Huntington, the new projects that they’re pulling in, workforce is increasing which is great for the county. VT Halter has new contracts. With Enviva coming out to the port, that will help pick up employment here in the county also," Cumbest said.
Quality of life and cost of living is something Board President Ken Taylor wants to focus on.
“The cost of homes. The cost of insurance. Wetlands, flood zones, everything enters into it," he said.
Taylor said to improve those things, you’ve first got to create and upgrade recreational areas. Plans for 2020 include a new pavilion at Whispering Pines Golf Course, improvements to the Gautier and Vancleave soccer complexes, Lake Marks pier renovation and more.
Taylor said the biggest two problems in the county though, are drainage and dredging.
“We’ve got money in the bank, we have sources of money and we’re doing some of it all the time, so yeah. I just want to see us step up the pace of doing it," he added.
This year’s State of the County isn’t available online just yet. Click here to read the plans for the past 10 years.
