East Biloxi roads still an issue, but not for long

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Now more than a year overdue, progress on East Biloxi roads is moving slowly.
The last steps, including a final pass at underground water lines to make sure repairs are holding, are now taking place. Tractors, tire repair and tensions have become the new norm for residents in East Biloxi.
According to city leaders, the end is finally in sight.
“Right now, since they are pretty close to finishing with the base coat, what we’re trying to do is getting them to move forward with going ahead and closing out the project. Right now, they’re presently videotaping sewerage and drainage lines to ensure that they were properly installed before they put the last coat on top," said Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines.
Even though most of the work is nearly complete, some of what has already been done was improperly installed.
“[There’s some] digging that’s going on now. Apparently there have been a few mistakes made and what they’re trying to do is correct them as quickly as they can. Of course, you can never be quick enough, especially with the long time that we’ve been dealing with these issues," Gines said.
As quickly as they can doesn’t get the job done for Biloxians that live and work in East Biloxi.
“It’s been several years. This is actually my second vehicle. Even with my first vehicle, I have several mishaps with my tires going flat," said Rachel McIntyre.
She’s not sure how much longer her pocketbook can take the stress.
“It’s pushing me further back than what I expected to be. Even though I’m striving to get ahead, it’s just putting me farther and farther in the hole. Financially, it’s just not good for me at all," said McIntyre.
WLOX has contacted Oscar Renda, the contractor on the project, for an updated completion timeline. As of this report, there has been no response.
