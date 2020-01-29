Decrease in violent crimes and uptick in homicides depicted in Gulfport police report

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department released its Report to the Community 2020 with great enthusiasm on social media, while the report itself unfolded various truths about last year’s violent crime activity as well as fundamental pillars the department strives to uphold.
Amongst the most significant bit of information found in the report was the 39 percent decrease in violent crimes that occurred in 2019. They reported that violent crimes-- defined by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as murder, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault-- dipped down by 8 percent compared to the previous five-year average.
Despite this celebratory news, homicides spiked by 48 percent when compared to the five-year average, increasing to 13 in 2019 as compared to four in 2018.
The report laid out certain factors like population density, median income, and effective strength of law enforcement agencies, affect the volume and type of crime in a certain community.
Gulfport Deputy Chris Ryle also noted that the numbers in the report are somewhat skewed because of the low numbers in 2018.
“Our violent crime is proportionate to a small subculture within our city and we have found ways to address those subcultures which in turn has helped us to reduce crime,” Ryle said.
He also highlighted that overall, the city of Gulfport is not a dangerous place to live.
"It shows that Gulfport is a safe place to live, the numbers are down in all categories except one and that’s through our community relationships with our police officers and people having the confidence to speak with them to get things done,” Ryle said.
In regards to service calls, they reported a five percent decrease, with their service being a main reason for releasing this report.
Since 1898, their job has been to protect Gulfport with perseverance, integrity, and honor. One way they strive to do this is through living out the six pillars.
- Building Trust and Legitimacy
- Policy and Oversight
- Technology and Social Media
- Community Policing and Crime Reduction
- Training and Education
- Officer Wellness and Safety
For more information about the pillars or for further details regarding crime in Gulfport, visit the Gulfport Police Department Report to the Community 2020.
