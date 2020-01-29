3-D School in Ocean Springs to become Lighthouse Academy for Dyslexia

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The 3-D School in Ocean Springs is closing its doors in May. With 30 students currently enrolled in the specialized Dyslexia curriculum, the school staff and faculty recognized a need that would go unmet -- the announcement coming as a complete surprise to the parents and students enrolled in the program.
“This school has been so wonderful for my dyslexic son. Where else can you send your child to a school where every single person here is trained to help his specific learning disability. You’re not going to get that anywhere else," said Penny Isgar, the parent of 3-D School Student.
Of course, her comments were not to say that standard schools aren’t great.
“Not that our local teachers are not wonderful, but they’re not trained in a way that’s specific to helping my dyslexic child," Isgar told WLOX. “You know one in five kids are dyslexic. So many kids here and all over the world need this kind of specific help. There are not very many places that you can get this," Isgar said.
Students want to continue going to school there not only because of the education, but because of the relationships that they have with the staff and other students.
“I like that the teachers understand about dyslexia and that they give us more time to think throughout problems," said 6th Grade Student, Ann Corlew.
“The teachers make me feel like I am just like any other person and not like I’m a dumb person. They help me learn how to speak and decode words in my head without having to take a really long time about doing it," said Samantha Johnson, a 6th Grade student of the school.
Jacob Tebbs, also a 6th Grade student enjoys the way the school has prepared him for life after 3-D School.
“I know what dyslexia is now and so I can have an understanding of it and be able to comprehend it when I go on to my next school," said Tebbs.
Recognizing this need, the team at the 3-D School is stepping out on faith to keep the doors open.
“The teachers have joined forces and we’re trying to hold the doors open and create our own school here that follows the same exact pattern as what we know works -- the tried and true methods of the 3-D School. It will be more of an organic, grassroots movement made up by, hopefully, our Gulf Coast members and people here on the coast that we’re actually serving," said future Executive Director of Lighthouse Academy for Dyslexia, Traci Barrientos.
Many parents out there, Barrientos said, aren’t aware that their children may need specialized education.
“A child who has difficulty spelling, a child who maybe memorizes and learns the spelling of words one week and then two weeks come back and can’t spell the words, a child who takes forever to decode or can’t seem to sort simple words that don’t necessarily have a meaning behind them," Barrientos said, "maybe this from there or what from when, all of that seems the same to them. You may have a child that’s dyslexic.”
If you are not sure if your child could benefit from the instruction held at 3-D School, the staff will be holding a community meeting on February 18th at the Ocean Springs Municipal Library at 6 p.m. There, they can answer any and all questions that you may have.
The staff at the 3-D School never started their journey to become trailblazers, but for the sake of nearly 20% of the children on the Mississippi Gulf Coast who are statistically affected by dyslexia, that’s just what they plan to do.
