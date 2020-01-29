Biloxi High’s newest principal no stranger to school district

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly two weeks after the previous principal’s promotion, Biloxi High School has a new principal in Teresa Martin.
Martin has been with the Biloxi School District for 20 years, most recently as principal of North Bay Elementary. She also worked at Biloxi High School as a teacher, coach and assistant principal from 2012 to 2018.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to work with the students and staff at Biloxi High again. I know the bar is set very high at BHS - our community has high expectations. I look forward to collaborating with our amazing faculty to ensure that we continue our tradition of excellence," Martin said. “I’m grateful for the time I spent with the staff, students and families of North Bay. I thank them for welcoming me, and I’m proud of all that we achieved together.”
Martin replaces Marcus Boudreaux, who was recently named superintendent of the school district.
“Teresa Martin is a natural leader. She brings energy to everything she is involved in, positively affecting everyone around her. I am confident that Biloxi High will be in great hands and I’m excited to see what she and BHS accomplish," Boudreaux said.
Martin was recently named the 2020 Biloxi Schools Administrator of the Year.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.