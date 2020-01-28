'You have to live to tell the world’: Grandson of Mississippi’s only Holocaust survivor shares story

In 1943, Gilbert Metz was a 14-year-old living in France, which was occupied at the time by Germany. It was hard time for Jews. They were not allowed to work and could only shop for two hours each day for food and necessities. They couldn’t go to concerts or movies, and they couldn’t meet in groups that had more than eight people. They were not allowed to go to the synagogue and were forced to wear a yellow Star of David displayed on their clothes to identify them as being Jewish.