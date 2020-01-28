Tougaloo College visits students on the Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Since some students do not have the opportunity to visit colleges farther north, Tougaloo College is visiting them on the Gulf Coast.
Both high school and community college students were invited to Good Deeds Center in Gulfport Tuesday to learn more about the historically black college. This is the first event Tougaloo has hosted on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Tougaloo College is located in Hinds County, just north of Jackson and is a private, liberal arts college in Tougaloo, Miss. It is affiliated with the United Church of Christ and Christian Church.
WLOX will have more from both the students and the Tougaloo College representatives coming up later today.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.