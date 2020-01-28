Sunny today. Showers return Wednesday morning.

It’s a beautiful day! We’ll see more sunshine today with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will increase late this afternoon and evening. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.
A low pressure system will be moving over us on Wednesday morning. This will bring showers and a few storms on Wednesday morning. A few showers may linger into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.
We’ll be much drier by Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Another system is expected to bring rain on Friday. Highs may be a little cooler, in the upper 50s. The sunshine returns this weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.