Gulfport attorney releases video of inmate stabbing, says he will sue for better treatment of prisoners

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A crisis is still brewing in the Mississippi Correctional System.
Sunday, a 26-year old serving a 5-year sentence for robbery was found hanging in his one-man cell. It’s the 12th death in a Mississippi prison since December 29, 2019.
But the Mississippi Department of Corrections only reports deaths from within the prison system, leaving out any other crimes.
Attorney Michael Crosby shared with WLOX News a video he said was taken within the walls of Parchman. It shows a man being stabbed 10 to 12 times and then chased though the common area. The prison at Parchman is still on lockdown, so no other inmates are visible in the video. No guards can be seen coming to the rescue of the stabbing victim during the entire the two minute video.
Crosby said the man that was stabbed was taken to the hospital, where he remains today. Crosby said the time for action is now.
“I’m going to demand improvement in the conditions. I want compensation for the suffering of the inmates. What I think is a new step, and something that I think has been long overlooked, is I think that we need to call for the administration to be held criminally responsible for the criminal acts of the people under their care. Just as if you were in charge of daycare or a home for the elderly... when those wards are under your charge you have a responsibility for their safety," said Crosby.
Governor Tate Reeves visited Parchman four days ago. Crosby said that while the governor’s trip helped shed light on a lingering problem, one of the governor’s recommendations would actually be counterproductive.
“The first thing he said he wants to do is get rid of the cell phones. I know that cell phones have been used to communicate between prisons. Without those cell phones, we would have no idea about the extent and level of the atrocities," said Crosby. “Each day I receive more videos of the atrocities taking place throughout the Mississippi penal system. Sometimes the guards are directly involved in the abuses.
He went on to say that it seemed the goal of the prison system has slipped through the cracks.
“This idea behind the system is that one day these people will, after they pay their debt to society, that they will be integrated back into society and go forth and do no harm.”
But, Crosby questions whether the inmates in Mississippi’s state prisons are ready for that transition.
“When they’re subjected to an endless nightmare, I don’t know how anybody can expect them to be able to come out of this sane," said Crosby.
The threats of lawsuits and public rallies have not effected change in the system, which is why Crosby said he is proceeding with criminal prosecution.
One change that is on the horizon was announced by Gov. Tate Reeves during Monday night’s State of the State Address. Reeves said he wants to close Parchman’s most problematic unit, Unit 29.
“I’ve seen enough,” Reeves said. “We have to turn the page. This is the first step, and I have asked the Department to begin the preparations to make it happen safely, justly, and quickly.”
Gov. Reeves said there are a number of logistical issues to handle first that will be worked through.
