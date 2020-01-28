$5,000 reward offered for information on 3 Harrison Co. arson investigations

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A string of fires in Harrison County over the last month have investigators believing it could be arson.
The State Fire Marshal is now offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person who is connected to those fires.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan is hopeful the reward will bring in new tips.
“We depend on the $5,000 that the State Fire Marshal’s Office is offering to help people say, ‘It’s worth my while to give this information and get a conviction,'" said the fire chief.
Friday’s fire is the third fire believed to be arson in Harrison County since Christmas Eve and the sixth on the Gulf Coast in that same period of time.
Chief Sullivan is bringing in extra help to find an explanation.
“Trying to determine where the fire started, what started the fire, how was this related to the other fires,” said Sullivan. “All of them together, it looks very suspicious.”
The first fire happened near the corner of East Wortham Road and Tradition Parkway on December 24. Only two days later on December 26, a second fire occurred on McGuire Drive. Then, this past Friday, the third fire happened just around the corner on Turan Road.
All the fires happened at vacant homes, which only adds to the suspicion.
“It’s unusual to have this many fires in a concise area as we’ve had and all of them appear to be suspicious in nature,” said Sullivan. “They have no explanation as to why they burned.”
Helping investigators is Toggle, Gulfport Fire Department’s arson K9. Toggle sniffs out fire accelerants, like gasoline or diesel fuel, and sits down wherever she smells the fire-starting chemicals.
“We’re trying to determine not only if it is arson, which we believe it is, but who is responsible for the arson. That’s very important to us,” said Sullivan. “We want to know who the person was. We want to gather the evidence and make a conviction.”
If you have any information regarding who started the fires, contact Harrison County Sheriff’s Department by calling 228-896-3000. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 877-787-5898 or online.
