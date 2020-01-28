One South Mississippian shares a story of sudden tragedy

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant is being felt by countless people around the world, including in South Mississippi.
Things haven’t been the same since news broke.
“We’re kind of at a loss for words you know. I guess most people are,” said one fan at the Pelican’s game on Sunday night.
Whether it was your average basketball fan or the former president, no one could believe the news. Hundreds, if not thousands, of tributes took place in the hours that followed.
The suddenness of it all just made the pain that much more raw. It’s a feeling that few understand but Diane Rush is one who does. Diane is a music teacher at Pass Road Elementary in Gulfport and in 2013 she experienced her own sudden tragedy.
“It was my husband’s 52nd birthday and he went to take a nap before we went out to dinner, and he never woke up because he suffered a heart attack during the nap," said Rush.
Out of nowhere Diane’s life was flipped upside down. Once surrounded by happiness, she was now battling fear and depression.
“There is a classic thought that there are stages of grief. I told everyone that these stages don’t come in order. These things all happen. Denial and acceptance and depression and anger. These things all happen but it is like you’re swimming in a gumbo of these things and one or another is going to attack you at any given time.”
Almost seven years on from the tragedy things are very different for Diane. She credited her friends and family for helping turn everything around.
"It is just, when it first happens to you it is just terrible. You don't imagine, you don't imagine anything later. Like being happy and smiling and getting married things like that.
Diane is now happily remarried and continues to work on the gulf coast doing something she loves. Putting the pieces back together may have taken much longer than the break, but for Diane it was certainly worth it.
