One person injured after officer involved shooting in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person was injured and had to be airlifted out of a Kiln neighborhood Monday night after a shooting involving a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy.
Sheriff Ricky Adam told WLOX News the shooting happened on Crazy Horse Drive and involved officers who were “following up on a disturbance.”
Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said when deputies approached the home, they were met with gunfire, which they returned. All of the law enforcers involved in the incident are okay.
The suspect who was hit had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital. There’s no word on that person’s identity or their condition.
