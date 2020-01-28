MSU’s Matharu named SEC Freshman of the Week

After suffering its first loss in SEC play, State found itself on the road at Vanderbilt just three days later and facing a two-possession deficit entering the fourth quarter. Playing all 10 minutes of the final frame, Matharu scored 11 of MSU’s 22 points to fuel the offense and recorded three steals to spearhead a zone defense by State that held the Commodores to just two points in the period. She finished with 14 points, four rebounds and a career-high four steals.