MS Coast Crime Stoppers recognized for ‘Highest Tip’ success

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is being recognized by the state’s Department of Public Safety with the award for the “Highest Tip Success” for their efforts on the coast in 2019.
Officials with the non-profit tell us more than 1100 tips were sent in, which helped clear more than 94 cases. Law enforcement made 45 arrests, and seized six guns. Three of the tips involved murder charges, two involved kidnapping, and two were associated with shootings.
The civilian board that oversees Crime Stoppers authorized payments to tipsters totaling $20,400.
Local law enforcement and Crime Stoppers officials alike emphasize the role of the community in the program.
“Working with the community, Crime Stoppers is one of the resources that opens up several doors for us,” Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman. “We had a crime happen in Pass Christian and we did not have leads other than a picture of the young man who committed the crime. We posted it to Crime Stoppers. And after we contacted them, within two hours, we were starting to receive leads, names and tips.”
If you know something about a crime committed on the Gulf Coast, you can call Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898, or download the app P3 Tips. You can also make tips online. The source remains anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be rewarded in cash.
“This is a call center in Houston Texas, they do not record the phone call nor do they have caller ID. The only way to tie you in to that tip is for you to save that pin number,” Coast Crime Stoppers Program Coordinator Lori Massey said.
Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is one of 33 active programs across the state.
