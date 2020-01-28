MDEQ to hold meeting about Turkey Creek Restoration Project

Gulfport community members still angered by the cutting of more than 80 acres of forestry. (Source: WLOX)
By Tristan Ruppert | January 28, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 4:50 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) is holding a meeting on Tuesday to further discuss the Turkey Creek Restoration projects.

This all comes on the backs of a project that cleared out more than 80 acres of woods along Turkey Creek in Gulfport. While it was done to return the area to it’s natural wet pine savanna state, it was a shock to residents in the nearby Forest Heights community.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Isaiah Fredericks Community Center.

