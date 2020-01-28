George County Police investigate stolen and vandalized property

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Several reports were made last week in regards to property that was stolen or vandalized in George County, furthering officials to investigate.
On January 21, the District Four county maintenance barn on Highway 26 in the Central Community was broken into, and a maintenance truck was stolen.
This truck was described as a white four-door 2004 Ford F-250, with a pipe rack in the bed and “George County District 4” written on the driver and passenger doors, and the tailgate of the vehicle.
The following morning, a report of severe damage to lights and windows at the Benndale Storm Shelter on Highway 26 in the Benndale Community was also made.
Officials at the George Count Sheriff’s Office ask that if anyone knows anything about the stolen or vandalized property to please call them at 601-947-4811.
